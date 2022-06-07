Agricultural revolution" will begin soon in the Kurdistan Region, Minister says

Shafaq News / Iraq's Minister of agriculture and water resources, Begard Talabani, revealed that a new center for agricultural research will be inaugurated in Erbil in the coming months, in cooperation with hundreds of foreign companies.

Talabani said during her visit to Duhok today that many strategic projects had been recently implemented in the governorates of the Kurdistan Region, including dairy factories and livestock farms.

The Minister added that, in the coming months, an "agricultural revolution" will begin, after opening a new research center in Erbil, in which about 106 foreign companies will work.

She noted that the Region will be able to communicate with many countries through the center, especially the Netherlands.