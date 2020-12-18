Report

After being shot in Al-Sulaymaniya; a protest dies

Date: 2020-12-18T08:12:28+0000
Shafaq News / A protester died today, Friday, after suffering severe injury during Al-Sulaymaniya  protests.

The protester; A teenager;  Akar Jabbar had been shot in the protests nine days ago in Al-Sulaymaniya.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets in and around Al-Sulaimaniyah for several days demanding their salaries and criticizing Kurdish parties which control the Al-Sulaimaniyah area.

The regional government has been hit by a nationwide economic crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen Iraq’s oil revenues slashed.

 

