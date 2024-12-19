Adham Barzani's denies Kurdish Revolutionary Hezbollah Party revival rumors

Shafaq News/ Following the circulation of a video on several websites discussing the re-establishment of the Kurdish Revolutionary Hezbollah Party, the media office of Adham Barzani issued clarifications, distancing themselves from any official dialogues regarding the party.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Adham Barzani's media office stated that "they do not know the motive behind this news in these media outlets."

Barzani explained, "It is clear to everyone that the Kurdish Revolutionary Hezbollah Party was founded in 1983 under the leadership of Adham Barzani for revolution, struggle, and fighting against the then-ruling Baathist government. When the Baath government fell in 2003 and the party's goal was achieved, the Kurdish Revolutionary Hezbollah Party was dissolved on the same date."

"At this stage, there have been no discussions on our part regarding the re-establishment of the Kurdish Revolutionary Hezbollah Party," the statement added, stressing, "If there are any efforts in this regard, they have not yet reached an official status for us to comment on."