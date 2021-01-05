AANES extends the partial curfew and tightens COVID-19 preventive measures

Shafaq News / The Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration announced on Tuesday extending the partial curfew in all its regions for 15 days in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The decision, which Shafaq News agency obtained a copy of, allowed all markets and shops to open till 5:00 pm during the curfew that starts today, Tuesday, and ends on 19/1/2021.

The document stipulated that schools, universities, and educational institutions would continue to open while adhering to preventive measures. Traffic from and to the Autonomous Administration areas are allowed during this period.

The decision also prohibits large gatherings, wedding halls, mourning tents, meetings, conferences, prayers (except for Friday prayers and Sunday mass).

The Autonomous Administration called on its residents and the workers in its institutions to don masks and adopt personal protective equipment and social distancing until the end of the epidemic.

On Monday, the Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria registered one death and 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the northern and eastern regions of Syria.