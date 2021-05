Shafaq News / A conference on the constitution of the Kurdistan Region is scheduled to start today morning.

The conference entitled "Unity and the Constitution", sponsored by Kurdistan University-Erbil will be attended by the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, the Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, and Parliament Speaker Rewaz Faiaq.

The three presidencies will deliver speeches on the subject of drafting the constitution.

At the end of the conference, a special dialogue will be held with the president of the region on the constitution issue.