Shafaq News/ A Bahraini airplane landed in Erbil's International Airport for a medical emergency, administrator Ahmed Hoshyar said on Tuesday.

Hoshyar told Shafaq News Agency that a member of the plane's staff suffered from a sudden cardiac arrest, forcing it to make an emergency landing in Erbil.

"The airport's administration transferred the body to the forensic medicine department in the city," he said.