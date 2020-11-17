A decrease in the number of Covid-19 infections in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan has reported weekly decreases in covid-19 infections for at least two consecutive weeks and has issued multiple new decisions to control the pandemic.

Among those decisions, according to the statement, are:

Thanks to residents of the governorate's borders, administrative units, health teams, municipalities and security forces for their commitment to health instructions and preventive measures against the Coronavirus.

All open places (malls, markets, shops, markets, restaurants) should fully adhere to health conditions and preventive measures; otherwise those places will be closed.

A formation of security forces affiliated to monitor the commitment in health measures, in Complexes, districts, sub-districts within the borders of the Erbil governorate.

Closure of all types of gatherings, conferences and meetings.