A Kurdish girl wins the Global Impact Award

Shafaq News / Rez Gardi won the "Global Impact Award", to be the first Kurdish woman to win this international award.

Gardi who is a Kurdish girl living in New Zealand said in an interview that she managed to obtain an international award in the field of advocacy for human rights, adding that she had previously won many local awards in New Zealand.

Gardi who is from Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan region, added that she is visiting Kurdistan with a team of international lawyers to investigate the genocide committed by ISIS against the Yazidi Kurds.

Furthermore, Gardi obtained this year her Ph.D. from Harvard sUniversity.