A Kurdish citizen was killed with the Turkish prisoners, PKK says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-17T14:26:12+0000

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) announced today that a Kurdish citizen was killed along with 13 Turkish prisoners in a Turkish attack on a hideout of the Anti-Ankara party. A voice note circulated recently revealed that 15 PKK fighters and 37 Turkish soldiers were killed during the battles between the two sides in the mount Karah area. The voice note added that 13 Turkish prisoners and a Kurdistan region citizen were also killed during the battles. The Kurdish victim, Gutiar Mohsen, had been arrested by the Kurdistan Workers' fighters on charges of spying for Turkey, and he was being held in a cave alongside the 13 Turkish prisoners of war in mount Kara. The Kurdish workers' statement said that Turkey used poisonous gas in the attack on the cave, killing the detainees and six guards before shooting them at the site. Three days ago, the Turkish authorities accused the PKK of executing 13 civilians detained in mount Kara in Duhok Governorate, Kurdistan Region.

