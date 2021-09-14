A French delegation to visit Ibrahim Al-Khalil border Crossing

Shafaq News/ A French parliamentary and diplomatic delegation discussed with the administration of Ibrahim Al-Khalil border Crossing in Duhok today, Commercial issues and the situation of immigrants.

A statement by the border crossing's PR office said that a French parliamentary delegation that includes the head of the Immigration and Migrants Committee, the committee's secretary, and the French Consul General in Erbil.

The statement added that the two sides discussed the issues related to trade and the immigrants' situation, and discussed ways to enhance them.