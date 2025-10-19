A $1-million falcon killing in Kurdistan sparks official probe

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Authorities in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region have opened an investigation after a viral video showed a group of men killing a "Shahin" falcon in Kirkuk — one of the world’s most valuable birds of prey, worth over $1 million in Gulf falconry markets.

The Garmian Court of Appeal said legal measures are underway to identify and arrest the suspects.

The Kurdistan Green Party condemned the act, warning that only a few of these birds remain in the region. "Gulf countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Jordan, have previously urged Kurdish authorities to protect the species for its environmental and cultural importance."

Environmental groups say Iraq has become a hotspot for illegal falcon trafficking, driven by high demand in the Gulf and weak enforcement of wildlife laws.

Read more: Residents decry open sale of endangered birds in Baghdad