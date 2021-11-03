Report

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-03T11:08:07+0000
850,000 tourists visited Duhok last October

Shafaq News/ Duhok Directorate of Tourism announced that nearly one million tourists visited the governorate in the past month.

The head of the Directorate, Khairy Ali said, in a press conference held today, that last October, about 850,000 tourists entered the governorate.

He explained that the tourists came from the Kurdistan Region and the rest of Iraq's cities, while some of them entered through Ibrahim al-Khalil border crossing.

He pointed that due to the outbreak of COVID-19, 150,000 tourists visited Duhok in 2020, while 500,000 tourists entered the governorate in October 2019.

Duhok Tourism Directorate announced in June 2021 that one hundred thousand tourists flocked to the tourist areas in the governorate until the end of last May.

It is worth noting that 15 new tourist sites were recently opened in Duhok, the most prominent and largest of which is the Duhok Cable Car and Tourist Complex project in Jabal Zawa overlooking the city center of Duhok.

