70 thousand tourists poured to al-Sulaymaniyah in al-Adha's first two days

Shafaq News/ Nearly seventy thousand tourists flooded into al-Sulaymaniyah over the past two days, the head of Governorate's Directorate for Tourism said on Wednesday, anticipating a further surge of the tourist's counts.

"The majority of the tourists are from mid and south Iraq," the Health Director of al-Sulaymaniyah, Ali Raouf, told Shafaq News Agency, "we expect the total count to reach 100 thousands by the end of al-Adha."

"The Directorate dispatched Committees to follow up upon the prices," he said, "we also provided facilities in the tourist territories, hotels, and restaurants."

Raouf urged the tourists to adhere to health instructions issued by the authorities to curb the spread of the Coronavirus causing COVID-19.

Eight patients succumbed to the complications of the delta variant of the Coronavirus causing COVID-19, a spokesperson for Al-Sulaymaniyah's Health Directorate said on Tuesday, earlier this week.

Spokesperson Eyad Naqshabandi stated that eight patients diagnosed with COVID-19 from the delta variant have passed away in the past 24 hours.

The Media and Relations official in the Directorate, Saman Sheikh Latif, said that several cases COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant were detected in the governorate, indicating that the confirmed cases are under close monitoring in hospital settings accordingly with the case.

Al-Sulaymaniyah logged the first Delta Variant of the COVID-19 on July 9. The Region's Ministry of Health expressed back then concerns about the spread of the highly contagious variant throughout the Region.