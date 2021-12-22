70 migrants rescued after their boat capsizes off the Greek coast

Shafaq News/ A people smuggler’s boat carrying up to 70 passengers capsized yesterday.

Migration activist Ranj Bashdar reported that a boat carrying illegal immigrants sank off the Greek coast, but the coast guard took the initiative to help them.

Bashar posted on Facebook that the boat was carrying 70 migrants, including 60 Kurds, “they asked us for help, saying they are about to sink.”'

He added that the Greek Coast Guard police had helped the migrants, but they did not reveal further details.

According to the activist, the families of the migrants informed him that they all rescued are currently with the Greek authorities.