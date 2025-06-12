6 PKK members surrender to Turkish forces

Shafaq News/ Six members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) surrendered to Turkish security forces over the past week after fleeing northern Iraq, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense announced on Thursday.

In a press briefing held in Ankara, the Ministry’s spokesperson, Colonel Zeki Akturk, said the Turkish military had also destroyed several PKK shelters and weapons depots in the region.

Akturk noted that authorities are closely monitoring developments related to the PKK’s recent decision to dissolve itself, calling it a significant shift.

He stressed that any attempt to exploit the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the new Syrian administration “would not be tolerated.”

“Our main objective remains the protection of Syria’s territorial integrity, strengthening its security capacity, and enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism,” he said.

On May 12, the PKK announced its decision to disband and disarm, responding to a call by its imprisoned founder, Abdullah Ocalan, in late February, ending over four decades of armed struggle.