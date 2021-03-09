Report

5000 prisoners crammed in dilapidated buildings, Kurdistan official stated

Date: 2021-03-09T08:59:57+0000
Shafaq News/ The head of the Reform Directorate in Kurdistan, Ari Ahmed, highlighted the poor conditions of the prisons in the Region, indicating that 5000 prisoners from both sexes and of all ages are crammed inside dilapidated buildings.

Ahmed said in a press conference today, "due to the current financial crises and the suspension of the projects, we have few buildings. Some of these buildings are old and in poor conditions."

He added that more than 5000 prisoners are packed up in the three compartments of prisons (Males, Females, Adolescents).

