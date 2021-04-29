500 Christian graduates join the Peshmerga Forces

Shafaq News / About 500 Christians from the Nineveh Plains region graduated today Thursday from a military training course for the Peshmerga Ministry.

The graduation ceremony held at a camp in the Shikhan area of Duhok governorate. Then these personnel are officially members of the Peshmerga forces.

The Commander of the Zeravani Peshmerga forces, Major General Aziz Waisi, confirmed in a speech that this Occasion is an evidence of “coexistence and pluralism in the Kurdistan Region.”

"All are equal before the law. There is no discrimination among Yezidi, Christian, Shiite or Sunni. Anyone will be praised or faced by law according to his work." He added.