Shafaq News/ A 5.3-magnitude earthquake rattled the governorate of al-Sulaymaniyah today, Tuesday.

The director of the Seismic and Meteorological monitor in the al-Sulaymaniyah, Asu Kamal, said that the earthquake hit the governorate at 0600 pm.

According to Kamal, the epicenter of the quake was in Penjwen district, near the borders with Iran.