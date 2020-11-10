4.7-magnitude earthquake reported in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-10T06:33:56+0000

Shafaq News / An earthquake struck Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate in Kurdistan Region on Thursday.

Ako Karim, Director of the General Organization for Seismology in Al-Sulaymaniyah, told Shafaq News agency that the intensity of the earthquake reached 4.7 on Richter scale, northwest of Al-Sulaymaniyah, with a depth of 10 kilometers.

He added that the tremor was felt by the residents of Al-Sulaymaniyah downtown, Tasluja, Bazian, Takya, Chemchemal, Arbad, Zarayan, and Hajj Awa.

related

Three earthquakes recorded in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-09-29 06:15:38

Al-Sulaymaniyah to host the second international book fair in November

Date: 2020-10-01 14:18:52

"Disturbing" movements for the PKK in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-10-21 12:45:49

Al-Sulaymaniyah municipality not to receive any transactions

Date: 2020-08-22 11:17:51

Al-Sulaymaniyah is preparing for the Flu season

Date: 2020-09-07 18:31:35

An explosion in the headquarters of the unit 70 of the Peshmerga forces

Date: 2020-10-04 09:57:43

Al-Sulaymaniyah warns of losing the current school year

Date: 2020-10-27 09:10:07

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-09-11 08:57:29