4.7-magnitude earthquake reported in Al-Sulaymaniyah
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2020-11-10T06:33:56+0000
Shafaq News / An earthquake struck Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate in Kurdistan Region on Thursday.
Ako Karim, Director of the General Organization for Seismology in Al-Sulaymaniyah, told Shafaq News agency that the intensity of the earthquake reached 4.7 on Richter scale, northwest of Al-Sulaymaniyah, with a depth of 10 kilometers.
He added that the tremor was felt by the residents of Al-Sulaymaniyah downtown, Tasluja, Bazian, Takya, Chemchemal, Arbad, Zarayan, and Hajj Awa.