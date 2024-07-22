Iraqi border guards arrest +30 foreigners attempting to cross the borders

Shafaq News/ Iraqi border guards arrested 33 people for attempting to cross the border illegally in eastern al-Sulaimaniyah, a statement said on Monday.

The detainees were apprehended by detachments from the second battalion of the third border regiment, the statement issued by the Border Guards said, without specifying the nationalities of those arrested.

"The arrests come within the framework of the Border Forces Command's missions to counter infiltration and smuggling attempts," the statement added.

A joint force from the 21st border regiment and the brigade's commando unit arrested six others attempting to cross the border illegally, it said.

All detainees were referred to legal authorities.