Shafaq News/ An earthquake struck Kalar district in the independent county of Garmyan earlier today, Wednesday.

The Seismic monitors recorded a quake of a 4.5 magnitude on the Richter scale at 7:46 pm (Iraq time), nine kilometers deep between the districts of Kafri and Kalar.

The Center of the quake was in al-Husayra village, 19 kilometers from the center of the district.

Until the moment, no reports have emerged on damages from the tremor.