Shafaq News- Duhok

Farmers in Duhok province, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), are harvesting sumac from more than 3.5 million trees this August, with the locally grown crop drawing demand from Europe, the United States, and neighboring countries.

More than 9,000 dunams (900 hectares) are planted with sumac in Dinarta, a mountainous subdistrict of Akre in northern Duhok, with production expected to reach around 6,000 tons this year, Dinarta Agriculture Department official Diljar Mahdi Taha Ismail told Shafaq News.

The area produces three main varieties: red sumac, the most widespread; Baliki sumac; and white sumac, considered the highest quality and most sought after. Prices have risen significantly from last year, with farmer Nimat Abbo Zaid Khalid putting red sumac at 10,000-11,000 Iraqi dinars ($7.60-$8.36) per kilogram this season and white sumac at 12,000-13,000 dinars ($9.12-$9.88).

The harvest, which usually begins in early August, was delayed until mid-month after around 20 days of heavy spring rainfall affected flowering and caused some blossoms to fall, Khalid told Shafaq News. Despite the impact on this season’s crop, the trees remained in better condition than during the severe drought of the previous two years.

Khalid’s family has cultivated and harvested sumac since 1993 and owns around 7,000 trees. The crop is picked entirely by hand, then dried and processed before being transported to Dinarta for wholesale sale.

Beyond local production, sumac from Dinarta is marketed across the KRI and central and southern Iraq, while more than 5,500 tons were exported to Turkiye and Iran last year. Difficult access to mountain farms remains one of the main challenges for growers, prompting authorities to work on opening roads to facilitate access and crop transportation.

A private company in Akre is also coordinating with the government to export large quantities annually, as local agricultural authorities seek to expand marketing channels and increase export outlets, according to Ismail.