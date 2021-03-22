35 PKK fighters "neutralized" in the past three days, Turkey says

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Ministry of Defense said that the Turkish forces "neutralized" 35 fighters from Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the past three days.

At least three YPG/PKK fighters were "neutralized" in northern Syria after they attempted to attack Turkish commando units, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Monday.

In a tweet, the Turkish ministry said that PKK fighters attempted to carry out attacks in the Operation Peace Spring zone. "In retaliation, the commandos neutralized three terrorists," it added.

"Thus, the number of PKK/YPG terrorists neutralized by our Turkish Armed Forces in the [Operation] Peace Spring zone in the last three days has reached 35," the ministry said.