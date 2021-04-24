Report

34 shops closed and 34 tons of food products destroyed, local official destroyed

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-24T12:49:44+0000
34 shops closed and 34 tons of food products destroyed, local official destroyed

Shafaq News/ The administration of al-Sulaymaniyah destroyed 34 tons of expired food products and shut down 34 shops; an official announced today, Saturday.

Governor Awat Muhammad said in a press conference that the administration conducted 2814 visits since the beginning of Ramadan, during which 211 misdemeanors were recorded.

The cumulative fees of those infringements amount to 15,625,000 dinars, Muhammad added.

The governor said that only 1.33% of the violations were related to COVID-19 preventions, appraising the public's compliance with the health instructions.

