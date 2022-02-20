Report

34,000 tourists flocked to Duhok last December

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-20T11:08:09+0000
34,000 tourists flocked to Duhok last December

Shafaq News / The tourism department in Duhok revealed today that about 34,000 tourists flocked to the governorate last December.

Hikmat Abed, the head of the department's media office, said that most tourists were from middle and southern Iraqi governorates, and visited tourist sites in Amedi district.

He added that the governorate includes many attractions, but the ongoing conflict between Ankara and the Kurdistan Workers party prevents tourists from visiting them.

Abed noted that 15 tourist attractions in Amedi are ready to receive tourists everyday.

