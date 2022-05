Shafaq News / The Head of Kidnapped Yazidi Rescue Office, Hussein Kuro, said today that 2867 Yazidis are still kidnapped by ISIS.

Kuro added that 6417 Yazidis have been freed from the grip of ISIS, including men, women and children who have been kidnapped when the terrorist organization invaded Sinjar district in 2014.

Back in 2014, ISIS invaded Sinjar, killed thousands of them, and forced more than 300,000 others to leave their homes.