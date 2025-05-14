24/7 power for less? Kurdistan's bold new plan

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) ratified a new electricity tariff structure under the “Ronaqi” initiative.

During a press conference in Erbil, Government Spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani announced the cabinet’s unanimous approval of the new structure, noting, “Roughly 80% of citizens will pay less than before while receiving 24-hour electricity.”

Ronaqi, launched in October 2024, seeks to overhaul the Region’s power sector, long plagued by inconsistent supply. It is being implemented through a public-private coordination model aimed at improving service delivery and easing the financial burden on consumers.

The system is set to roll out across all provincial capitals by the end of the year, with phased expansion in remaining areas. “It supports household stability and promotes broader economic resilience,” Hawramani explained.

To encourage adoption, the KRG will offer tiered financial subsidies during the initial three-month phase. Depending on the consumer category, the government will cover up to 50% of installation costs.