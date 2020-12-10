20 Kurdish citizens arrested in Baneh

Shafaq News / A human rights organization in Iran revealed that Iranian security forces are deployed in Baneh, under the pretext of searching for the killers of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, noting that more than 20 people have been arrested.

The organization said in a statement, "Iranian security forces, including the Revolutionary Guard, began investigating citizens, in conjunction with cutting off telephone lines and internet networks", adding, "The Revolutionary Guards raided more than twenty homes in Baneh last Sunday, and arrested more than 20 people from the city."

The prominent Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was assassinated last November 27 in the Damavand area. The Iranian authorities held Israel responsible of the assassination.