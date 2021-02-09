IRGC member facilitated the murder of Iran’s Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, minister

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Minister of Intelligence, Mahmoud Alavi, announced on Tuesday that a member of Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) provided logistical support to assassinate the top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. “Two months before the incident, we informed there was an assassination plot against Fakhrizadeh, when the enemy was gathering Intel about him, and just five day before the incident, we warned that the enemy could kill the Scientist in the same location where he was assassinated (Absard in Damavand).” Alavi said in a state TV interview. He pointed out that both “Fakhrizadeh and the person who made the initial preparations to the assassination operation are members of the armed forces.” In November 2020, Prominent Iranian military scientist, and Head of Research and Innovation Organization at the ministry of defence Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in an attack outside Tehran. Iran’s clerical and military rulers have blamed Israel for Fakhrizadeh’s killing.

