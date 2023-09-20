16th Duhok grape festival: Weather challenges impact grape production

Shafaq News / Today, Wednesday, Duhok governorate witnessed the activities of the 16th edition of the Grape and Honey Festival, with the participation of 40 farmers and beekeepers from various regions of the governorate. More than 55 varieties of grapes were showcased at the Family Mall complex.

Amjad Kafarki, the Director of Horticulture in Duhok Agriculture, informed Shafaq News Agency that "grape production has significantly decreased due to the challenging weather conditions experienced in the governorate, especially the late rains that fell at the end of last March."

He added that "grape production in the previous year reached 60,000 tons, but it has halved this year."

Regarding the export of grape products, Kafarki explained, "There is a new plan to export grapes outside of Iraq, but the immediate step is the establishment of a grape juice factory in the Mankeesh district, north of Duhok, where the farmers' production will be directed."