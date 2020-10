Shafaq News / The Governor of Erbil, Firsat Sofi, announced on Wednesday that there are more than 15,000 children with intellectual disabilities in the governorate.

Sofi urged the parents to comply with health instructions and guidelines to ensure the safety and health of their children.

For his part, Erbil Health Director, Dilovan Muhammad, said that many children were able to stand on their own feet after receiving therapy and habilitation.