125 young innovators join SNE in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

The National Entrepreneurship Expo (SNE) kicked off on Saturday in Al-Sulaymaniyah in Iraqi Kurdistan as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), bringing together local institutions, international organizations, and companies.

Event relations officer Iman Sherwan told Shafaq News that this year’s program includes an expanded exhibition, specialized workshops, and interactive sessions connecting participating companies with young business founders.

Sherwan noted that the expo is part of a program led by Iraq’s Higher Council for Youth Affairs, with direct support from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, adding that 125 young entrepreneurs completed training and preparation to present their projects to companies and potential investors.

“This event creates pathways to hundreds of professional opportunities and links startup projects with financing institutions, banks, electronic-payment companies, and business-development centers,” she said.

The two-day SNE exhibition runs on 22–23 November at the Foundation Hub hall in the Al-Sulaymaniyah Culture Factory.