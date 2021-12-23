1.5 million tourists visited Duhok in 2021

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-23T12:09:25+0000

Shafaq News/ Duhok's Department of Tourism revealed that more than one million tourists visited the governorate in 2021. This was announced in a press conference held by the head of the department, Khairy Ali, in which he disclosed the official statistics. During the current year, 1.5 million tourists visited the governorate that includes 900 tourist sites, according to Ali, noting that 60 new tourist sites were opened in Duhok in 2021. "The governorate has a long-term tourism plan for ten years. It was submitted by the provincial council submitted to the Kurdistan Regional Government", he added. Ali pointed that a tourism plan will be approved by the department for 2022, for opening luxurious hotels in Duhok and Amedi district, in addition to strategic projects, including the Qara mountain teleferic.

