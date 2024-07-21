Lebanese Prime Minister arrives in Baghdad for official visit

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, for an official visit.

According to Al-Sudani's media office, the Iraqi Prime Minister received his Lebanese counterpart upon his arrival at Baghdad International Airport.

Lebanon's Al-Joumhouria newspaper quoted government sources saying that Mikati will be accompanied by a ministerial delegation, including Energy Minister Walid Fayyad, Economy Minister Amin Salam, Agriculture Minister Abbas Hajj Hassan, and Industry Minister George Bouchikian, along with several advisors.

Talks are expected to focus on the Iraqi fuel agreement.