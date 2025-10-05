Al-Ameri launches Badr’s campaign, calls elections a decisive moment for Iraq

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Badr Organization leader Hadi al-Amiri on Sunday described Iraq’s parliamentary elections, scheduled for November, as a decisive turning point for the country and the wider region.

Speaking at the central conference launching Badr’s electoral list under the slogan “Toward a Capable Iraq,” al-Amiri said the vote comes at a critical stage following years of political and security challenges.

“This electoral milestone is an opportunity to reaffirm the strength of the state and safeguard Iraq’s sovereignty and unity,” he said, adding that this year’s vote “differs from previous ones” and represents “a real battle for existence and a crucial moment to shape Iraq’s and the region’s future.”

Al-Amiri heads the Fatah Alliance, part of Iraq’s pro-Iranian political camp and closely aligned with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a coalition of mostly Shiite paramilitary groups with strong links to Tehran.

Read more: Elections on schedule, legitimacy in doubt: Iraq heads toward November vote

In the 2018 parliamentary elections, the Fatah Alliance won 48 seats in Iraq’s 329-member Council of Representatives, drawing much of its support from the Shiite-majority southern provinces and key urban centers such as Basra, Dhi Qar, Maysan, Najaf, and parts of Baghdad.

However, in the 2021 elections, the alliance’s representation dropped sharply to 17 seats, as many voters turned toward independent and reformist candidates.

The shift was also influenced by changes to the electoral law, which replaced larger constituency systems with smaller districts, diluting the reach of major political blocs and their affiliated groups.