Zaha Hadid Architects unveils new construction images of CBI Tower in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Zaha Hadid Architects Company published new images of the construction progress at the Central Bank of Iraq's (CBI) headquarters in Baghdad.

The company’s report stated, "The CBI building is situated on a narrow plot along the Tigris River, rising and gradually expanding to a height of 170 meters."

“The late Zaha Hadid is credited for the design (along with Patrik Schumacher), making this project a significant contribution to her city of birth,” it added.

The CBI Tower, also known as the Zaha Hadid Tower, is a 38-story structure located on the banks of the Tigris River in Baghdad's Al-Jadriya district. The Tower's design features a unique form, widening in the middle to optimize space and tapering towards the top. With a focus on solidity, stability, and sustainability, the CBI Tower incorporates modern architectural principles while referencing Iraq's historical connection to the Tigris River.