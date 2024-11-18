Yazidi MP urges participation in national census to secure rights

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi MP Vian Dakhil called on the Yazidi community to actively participate in the upcoming national census, emphasizing the importance of Baghdad paying special attention to this segment of the population.

In a statement to Shafaq News, Dakhil stressed that this participation includes all Yazidis, whether they are still residing in camps within the Kurdistan Region or have returned to their original areas after years of displacement.

Dakhil highlighted that participating in the census represents “a crucial opportunity for Yazidis to assert their constitutional rights and enhance their national standing, ensuring they are treated equally with other components of the Iraqi people,” explaining, “The Yazidi community has endured significant hardships over the past years, making it essential for this census to reflect their suffering and legitimate entitlements.”

She urged the government and relevant institutions to pay special attention to the Yazidi issue after the census process is completed, emphasizing that “effective participation should translate into practical policies and tangible results, including improving the budget allocated to them, providing job opportunities, and compensating those affected, to achieve social justice and equitable resource distribution.”

Dakhil concluded her call by stating that this step “is not merely a statistical process but a national duty and collective responsibility that contributes to strengthening the Yazidi presence within the Iraqi fabric and ensuring their rights and active participation in building a balanced society that recognizes and respects all its components.”

Iraq's 2024 National Census

Iraq is set to conduct its first national census in over 27 years on November 20-21, 2024. The last comprehensive census was held in 1987, with a partial count in 1997 that excluded the Kurdistan Region. Since then, the country has relied on estimates from unofficial research institutes and organizations.

The upcoming census is a significant milestone for Iraq's development planning and economic policy. It aims to collect accurate demographic data to inform resource allocation, urban planning, and public services. The census will cover all provinces, including the Kurdistan Region and disputed areas such as Kirkuk. These regions have long been sources of political contention due to their ethnic diversity and oil reserves.