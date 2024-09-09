With “a positive atmosphere”, federal and KRG Economic Councils reach key agreements

Shafaq News/ The final statement from the joint meeting of the Federal and Kurdistan Regional Economic Councils, held in Erbil, Kurdistan Region (KRI), from September 8-9, 2024, highlighted “a positive atmosphere.”

According to a statement from the Federal Council media office, "The Federal Economic Council held its 28th regular session with the Kurdistan Regional Economic Council over two days in Erbil to discuss a range of issues of mutual interest between the federal and Kurdistan Regional Governments."

"The atmosphere was positive and candid, with some issues resolved through immediate decisions during the meeting and others referred to the Iraqi Council of Ministers for further consideration, accompanied by a commitment to ongoing dialogue for issues requiring additional discussions."

Moreover, the statement noted, "The Federal Council recommended that the Iraqi Council of Ministers instruct the Ministry of Finance to address the salaries of KRI employees excluded due to non-biometric registration.”

“The meeting also discussed issues related to agricultural calendar unification, import and export licenses, factories licenses, companies’ registration, contractors’ classification, border crossings, customs, oil and energy sectors, as well as the banking sector," it added.

The statement further affirmed, “The Federal Council recommended maintaining the work of joint committees across ministries and relevant sectors to fulfill their tasks and achieve common understandings that benefit all Iraqi citizens, and also suggested convening a high-level special session to address the oil and energy sectors, as well as border crossings and customs.”

“The Kurdistan Regional Economic Council invited the Federal Economic Council to a joint meeting in Baghdad.”

Earlier today, Iraq's Ministerial Council for Economy announced a series of decisions following its meeting with the KRG Ministerial Council.

The council approved agreements between the Iraqi Ministry of Industry and Minerals and the KRG’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, pending final ratification. It also mandated creating electronic links for import/export licenses and automating Iraq's ration card system to include the KRI. A joint technical committee was established to standardize goods evaluation and regulations.

During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister of Planning Mohammed Tamim emphasized the importance of the upcoming population census for development. Additionally, the council established four working groups to address finance, oil and energy, trade and agriculture, and labor and social affairs, with recommendations to be presented at the next Economic Ministerial Council meeting.

On Sunday, a delegation from the Iraqi Economic Council arrived in Erbil to discuss key issues and strengthen relations between the two governments. The delegation, led by Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and including Finance Minister Taif Sami and other federal officials, was welcomed by KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Interior Minister Reber Ahmed. The meeting focused on financial and economic matters, including constitutional rights and financial entitlements to enhance cooperation, resolve disputes, and serve the interests of all Iraqis.