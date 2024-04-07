With Kurdistan’s President and Iraq PM attendance: Announcement of SAC meeting outcomes

Shafaq News / The State Administration Coalition (SAC) convened an evening meeting at the government palace on Saturday to discuss the overall developments on internal, regional, and international levels.

Notably, SAC was established following Muqtada Al-Sadr's withdrawal from politics, comprising Shiite, Kurdish, and Sunni forces.

The coalition outlined goals such as combating corruption, implementing reforms, rebalancing Iraq's regional relations, revising the electoral commission system, and promoting consensus among Iraqi factions.

According to a statement by SAC, the meeting, attended by Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, addressed various issues and files related to the political, security, and economic situation.

Discussions also focused on the government's notable steps and measures to improve the economic and living conditions of citizens across Iraq, amidst evident stability and progress.

The meeting also deliberated on "the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and his accompanying delegation to the United States, along with the files and topics to be discussed."

SAC leaders expressed their support for the visit, affirming their "confidence in what the Iraqi delegation, led by the Prime Minister, will present." They emphasized that "it should be in Iraq's best interest and should enhance security, stability, and sustainable development."

Furthermore, the meeting addressed "shared issues with the presidency of Kurdistan, and ways to address them per the constitution, exerting all efforts to advance a constructive partnership that contributes to consolidating stability and supporting the interests of all segments of the Iraqi people, with a commitment to the provisions of the political agreement upon which the government was formed."