Al-Nasr coalition raises alarm over 'leak wars' threatening Iraq’s political process

Shafaq News/ Al-Nasr Coalition, led by Haider al-Abadi, revealed on Monday the objectives behind the release of certain audio leaks involving some political and government figures.

The coalition's spokesperson, Aqeel al-Rudaini, told Shafaq News, "What is happening now is indeed a war [a war of leaks] targeting certain political and government figures. This issue is currently driven by internal parties, aiming at political takedown as a prelude to the upcoming elections. It is also being used as a tool of political blackmail over various issues, including securing certain advantages."

Al-Rudaini assumed that "this war of leaks involves external interference from certain intelligence agencies and other sources. There may be leaks backed by external agendas that will be used in the upcoming phase.” These could be more dangerous than the current leaks and may be used against the government and the political process in Iraq, especially given Iraq's significant and dangerous vulnerability to infiltration, he explained.

Social media platforms and applications have been circulating audio recordings of politicians, revealing confidential information and internal disputes within political factions over private interests.