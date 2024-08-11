University of Kirkuk to launch new Media College with 25% acceptance for journalists

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the University of Kirkuk announced the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research's approval to establish a new College of Media, while the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate reported that media workers from the syndicate have a 25% acceptance rate for the college.

University President Imran Jamal told Shafaq News Agency, “The college establishment is crucial for enhancing the journalistic field with academic expertise.”

“The College of Media will extend the Department of Media, aiming to become a top college in Iraqi universities,” Jamal stated, appreciating “the Minister of Higher Education’s approval to include it as a new college for the 2024-2025 academic year.”

Moreover, Marwan Ibrahim Al-Ani, head of the Kirkuk Journalists Syndicate branch, told Shafaq News that “Kirkuk University and the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate have agreed on new mechanisms to support journalists and media professionals in advancing their academic careers.

"The College of Media's establishment will enhance the academic level for media students and professionals in Kirkuk across Arabic, Kurdish, and Turkmen-speaking media outlets," he added.