University of Kirkuk ranks in QS Arab Region University Rankings for third consecutive year

Shafaq News/ The University of Kirkuk has secured a competitive position for the third consecutive year in the QS Arab Region University Rankings 2025, joining 24 Iraqi universities among 246 educational institutions across the Arab region.

In a statement, University President Dr. Omran Jamal Hassan congratulated the university on this significant achievement, noting that the QS ranking is one of the most influential evaluations in shaping the reputation and status of educational institutions locally and internationally.

Hassan praised the efforts of the university's deans, academic and administrative staff, as well as the Quality Assurance and University Performance Department, for their role in achieving this success and enhancing the university's academic reputation to reach global competitiveness.

The QS Arab Region ranking evaluates institutions based on several key indicators, including academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-to-student ratio, international research network, web impact, faculty members with PhDs, citations, and the number of research publications.