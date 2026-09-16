Shafaq News- Washington

The United States supports Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's efforts to "enforce and exercise Iraqi sovereignty" as Iraq takes a new direction under his leadership, a US State Department spokesperson told Shafaq News.

Washington strongly backs the prime minister's vision of a "brighter future for all Iraqis free from terrorism" and of preventing attacks in and from Iraqi territory, he said.

The spokesperson declined to say whether the department is considering financial and economic sanctions on Iraqi entities and individuals if the government fails to bring weapons under state control.

Read more: Iraq caught between US-Iran war and September 30 deadline

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington D.C.