US Embassy: accidental shooting injures Iraqi woman, investigation launched

Shafaq News/ On Saturday evening, the US Embassy in Baghdad detailed a shooting inside the embassy that injured an Iraqi woman.

The embassy's spokesperson told Shafaq News Agency, “We received a report from Iraqi authorities about an Iraqi citizen injured by gunfire near our Baghdad building on the evening of July 26.”

"The investigation found that the shooting inside the embassy was accidental. The embassy is treating the unfortunate incident seriously and is continuing its investigation," he added.

Furthermore, the US Embassy, through its spokesman, expressed deep concern over the Iraqi citizen’s injury and wished her a speedy recovery, confirming that Iraqi authorities have been informed and coordination with them continues.

Earlier on Saturday, Karim Aliwi Al-Muhammadawi, head of the Iraqi Parliament's Security and Defense Committee, announced the formation of a joint committee to investigate the incident, noting that “this issue is dangerous and violates citizens' rights."