UNESCO appoints environmental expert Makarigakis as Iraq envoy

Shafaq News - Baghdad

On Tuesday, UNESCO named Dr. Alexandros K. Makarigakis as its new representative in Iraq.

Dr. Makarigakis brings over 30 years of experience in environmental sciences, including 23 years focused on international development, water and environmental management, climate resilience, and transboundary groundwater. He previously served as Regional Hydrologist and Head of Natural Sciences at UNESCO’s Regional Office for Eastern Africa in Nairobi, and was Acting Director of the same office from July 2023 to September 2024.