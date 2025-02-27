UN envoy briefs Iraqi FM on UNAMI withdrawal plan

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Special Representative for Iraq, Mohammed El Hassan, briefed Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Thursday regarding the work of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and the steps being taken to conclude its mandate by the end of this year.

"The mission's mandate is ending in accordance with a UN Security Council resolution issued in May 2024, which requires UNAMI’s withdrawal from Iraq by December 31, 2025, following a request from the Iraqi government," El Hassan said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the two sides discussed strengthening Iraq’s engagement with the UN and expanding its role within the organization, particularly after assuming the presidency of the “Group of 77 and China.”

Hussein praised UNAMI’s role in assisting Iraq over the years, stating, "Iraq is keen to maintain fruitful cooperation with the United Nations across various fields."

El Hassan, in turn, expressed appreciation for UNAMI’s collaboration with the Iraqi government, stating, "The United Nations remains committed to supporting Iraq on its path toward stability and development.