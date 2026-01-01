UN begins new phase of cooperation with Iraq

Shafaq News– Baghdad

On Thursday, the United Nations entered a new mode of cooperation with Iraq following the conclusion of its political mission, with UN engagement in the country continuing under the authority of the UN Resident Coordinator.

In a statement, the UN said the United Nations Country Team will now lead its work in Iraq in close partnership with the government, shifting from its Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) to a development-focused approach.

A new chapter for the UN in IraqWith the conclusion of UNAMI’s mandate, the United Nations’ engagement in Iraq continues under the leadership of the UN Resident Coordinator.The United Nations Country Team works in close partnership with the Government of Iraq to advance… pic.twitter.com/4ci10rsSJL — United Nations Iraq (@UNIraq) January 1, 2026

The UN explained that its engagement will be guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, signed with the Iraqi government on December 25, 2025, to support national development priorities across multiple sectors.

Priority areas include economic diversification, climate action and water management, social protection, governance, and durable solutions, according to the statement.

UNAMI was established by the UN Security Council under Resolution 1500, following the 2003 US-led invasion. Its mandate initially focused on political facilitation, humanitarian coordination, and support for elections, later expanding to include human rights monitoring, rule of law, national reconciliation, and advisory support to successive Iraqi governments.