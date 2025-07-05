UN Envoy: Iraq’s neutrality pave way for progress

Shafaq News - Karbala

Iraq’s neutrality in recent regional conflicts has positioned it for greater foreign investment and economic recovery, the United Nations’ top official in the country stated on Saturday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Karbala Governor Nassif al-Khattabi, UN Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) Mohamed Al Hassan commended the city’s security and cohesion, describing it as “a living image of national unity.”

While highlighting Iraq’s abundant resources, the envoy emphasized its human capital, pointing to a pool of educated professionals at home and abroad—including Iraqis working at NASA.

The envoy further argued that Iraq’s policy of neutrality has enhanced its regional standing and shifted the national focus from conflict to reconstruction. “With improved stability,” he said, “Iraq is now poised to rebuild and attract international investment.”

"Iraq’s message today is no longer one of war and conflict, but one of peace, rebuilding, and progress."