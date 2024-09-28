UK: "We will continue supporting Iraq’s security" as Coalition mission ends

Shafaq News/ The UK Ministry of Defense commented on Saturday evening on the joint announcement from Baghdad and Washington about the conclusion of the Global Coalition against Daesh's military mission in Iraq over the next 12 months.

Earlier, the US and Iraq announced that the military mission of the Global Coalition against Daesh would conclude, following the territorial defeat of the organization in Iraq.

The UK government stated that it will continue to support Iraq's security as the Coalition transitions into a new phase. “The UK will work closely with our Iraqi partners to develop an enduring bilateral relationship during the coming months, as part of the transition to a new security and defense partnership with Iraq,” according to the UK Ministry of Defense's statement.

Established in 2014, Operation Inherent Resolve aimed to advise, assist, and enable partner forces in securing the lasting defeat of Daesh and fostering enduring security cooperation. This mission operates under the Global Coalition Against Daesh, which comprises 87 partners, including 82 governments and five member organizations.

The UK has played “a leading role” in this initiative through Operation SHADER, its contribution to Operation Inherent Resolve. “At the invitation of the Iraqi government, UK forces provided valuable support, training and assistance to more than 111,000 members of the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF), including more than 21,000 of the Kurdish Peshmerga, in crucial infantry, weapons maintenance, counter-IED, medical and engineering skills,” the statement added.

Additionally, the Royal Air Force (RAF) has conducted over 10,000 sorties, striking more than 1,400 targets while providing surveillance and reconnaissance to support ISF ground operations. “We pay tribute to the professionalism of UK personnel who have played their part in the Global Coalition.”

“Thanks to the bravery and effectiveness of the Iraqi Security Forces, Peshmerga and the coalition’s continued commitment, Daesh has been territorially defeated in Iraq.” Based on the statement, the ISF has facilitated the restoration of critical services for communities and the rehabilitation of conflict-affected areas. With these objectives accomplished, the transition to new security arrangements under Iraqi leadership can now begin.

The ministry's statement confirmed that the UK remains committed to collaborating with its global coalition partners to ensure the comprehensive defeat of Daesh. “Our commitment to the security of Iraq and the wider region remains unwavering, and we will look to develop a bilateral relationship that supports long-term stability in Iraq,” the statement concluded.