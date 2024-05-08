U.S. diplomat delivers message from President Biden to Iraqi Prime Minister

Shafaq News/ A U.S. diplomatic delegation met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Wednesday to deliver a message from U.S. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

According to a statement released by the Iraqi Prime Minister's office, the meeting involved a discussion on a range of issues, including Iraq's commitment to democratic principles and human rights, as well as the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The U.S. delegation, led by Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya, conveyed Biden and Blinken's greetings to al-Sudani and praised Iraq's efforts in strengthening its democratic system and promoting human rights.

Al-Sudani highlighted Iraq's continued efforts to reinforce its democratic framework and uphold the rights outlined in its constitution, which advocates for pluralism, human rights, and transitional justice following the regime change. He also pointed out Iraq's ongoing initiatives to support minorities who faced oppression and terrorist attacks.

Addressing the current situation in Gaza, al-Sudani described the events as "unprecedented and a severe violation of human rights", suggesting they could amount to "genocide". He noted that most of the casualties in Gaza were women and children, according to international organizations' reports, and stressed the need for increased efforts to halt the conflict and protect Palestinian civilians.

Zeya acknowledged Iraq's unique role in the region as a democratic nation making strides in human rights and combating human trafficking. She also commended the Iraqi government for establishing a Higher Council for Youth and a Council for Women, underlining these as significant steps towards social progress and regional peace.